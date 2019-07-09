GOLF
Heaths chasing leaders at Burningtree
Harrison Davis of Fort Payne and Ericka Allen of Berry are the leaders after the first day of the Burningtree Junior Classic.
The two-day event is part of the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour.
Davis leads the boys tournament with a three-under 69. Decatur’s Ryley Heath has the top local score at three-over 75. He is tied for seventh.
Berry leads the girls tournament with a one-over 73. Decatur’s Jinger Heath, Ryley’s sister, has the top local score with four-over 76.
Other scores for local players in the boys tournament had Eva’s Brayden Nelson at five-over 77 and Hartselle’s Tristin Wisener at four-over 76.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Troy advances to state finals in Decatur
Troy is the first team to advance to the finals of the Dixie Youth AA State Baseball Tournament at Montgomery Park in Decatur.
Troy beat AUM, 4-3, Monday afternoon to advance to the championship series in the coach-pitch tournament for players ages 7-8. Earlier Monday morning, Troy beat Municipal American, 16-1.
The other team in the championship series will be determined today when Montgomery American and Hueytown play at 9:30. Both of those teams advanced Monday. Montgomery American beat Alexandria twice, 18-3 and 13-5. Hueytown eliminated Smiths Station, 8-6.
The championship series is a best 2-out-of-3. The series starts today at noon. The teams will play two games. If neither team wins both games, a third game will be played Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
The tournament started with 23 teams on Friday. Decatur American and Decatur National were eliminated Saturday. Hartselle was eliminated Sunday after a 22-19 loss to Hueytown.
Admission is $7 daily for ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
- Staff reports
MLB
Alonso topples Guerrero
to win Home Run Derby
CLEVELAND — Mets rookie Pete Alonso has a million-dollar swing.
New York's newest slugger outlasted a worn-down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round of the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night to win $1 million — nearly double his 2019 salary.
Alonso somehow had enough to edge Guerrero, who hit 91 homers but ran out of gas in the last round following an epic semifinal matchup against Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.
Needing 23 homers to beat Guerrero, Alonso connected for a homer to left-center before flipping his bat high into the air and hugging his pitcher, cousin Derek Morgan. Alonso was then swarmed by the NL All-Stars who were treated to a power display unlike any in the event's history.
Alonso is the second rookie to win, following Aaron Judge in 2017. He's also the first Mets player to win the derby outright. Darryl Strawberry shared the title with Wally Joyner in 1986.
Alonso has hit 30 home runs this year and will play in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.
NFL
Former Pats star Bruschi
doing better after stroke
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi says he's doing "much better" after suffering a second stroke.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Bruschi says he immediately knew what was happening last Thursday when he lost use of his left arm, began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.
An ambulance took Bruschi to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The Instagram post includes a list of the several warning signs of a stroke that should prompt an immediate 911 call.
The 46-year-old Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 days after the Patriots' third Super Bowl win and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He retired after surgery but later returned and played three more seasons for the team.
- The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.