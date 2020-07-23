Max Scherzer

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during a baseball training camp workout July 13 at Nationals Park in Washington. Scherzer will start Washington's season-opening game tonight against the New York Yankees. [ALEX BRANDON/AP FILE]

 Alex Brandon

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, 6 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• NY Yankees at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, 2:30 p.m., NBATV

• Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, 6 p.m., NBATV

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 8 a.m., ESPN

• Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 7 p.m., FS1

• MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), 9 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 9 a.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

