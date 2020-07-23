AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, 6 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• NY Yankees at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, 6 p.m., NBATV
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 8 a.m., ESPN
• Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 7 p.m., FS1
• MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), 9 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2
