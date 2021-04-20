Carmelo Anthony basketball

Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. tonight on TNT. [ERIC GAY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Louisville at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Clemson vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 4 p.m., SECN

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., Bally Sports South

• N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Brooklyn at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Boston at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., FM-93.9

