Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Louisville at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Clemson vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 4 p.m., SECN
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., Bally Sports South
• N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Brooklyn at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Boston at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., FM-93.9
