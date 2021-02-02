Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Butler at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1
• North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Penn State at Wisconsin OR Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1
• Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
• Florida State at Boston College, 8 p.m., ACCN
• UNLV at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Dayton at Duquesne, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern California at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi State at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN
NBA
• L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• Minnesota at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP Cup: Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Day 1) and 5:30 p.m. (Day 2), TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Florence at James Clemens, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
