Devan Cambridge Auburn basketball
Devan Cambridge and the Auburn Tigers host the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m. tonight on SEC Network. [ROD AYDELOTTE/WACO HERALD TRIBUNE]

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Butler at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1

• North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Penn State at Wisconsin OR Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1

• Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN

• Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

• Florida State at Boston College, 8 p.m., ACCN

• UNLV at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Dayton at Duquesne, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Southern California at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi State at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN

NBA

• L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., NBCSN

• Minnesota at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP Cup: Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Day 1) and 5:30 p.m. (Day 2), TENNIS

Sports on Radio

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Florence at James Clemens, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

