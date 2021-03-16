Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz visit the Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. tonight on TNT. [RICK BOWMER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Rick Bowmer - staff, AP

Today

Sports on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The WSOB XII Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Charlotte at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Oklahoma at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, 7 p.m., BTN

• NCHC Tournament: TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

• Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Spring Training: Seattle vs. Kansas City, 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

• FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

• FIS: Snowboarding World Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, Round of 16, 3 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Alabama at Troy, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

