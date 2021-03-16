Today
Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The WSOB XII Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Charlotte at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Oklahoma at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, 7 p.m., BTN
• NCHC Tournament: TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
• Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Seattle vs. Kansas City, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
• FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
• FIS: Snowboarding World Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, Round of 16, 3 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama at Troy, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
