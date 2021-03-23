Aliyah Boston South Carolina basketball

Aliyah Boston and the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks play No. 8 seed Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 6 p.m. today. The game will be on ESPN. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• East Carolina at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

• The Citadel at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. NC State, Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Second Round, 2:30 pm., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. West Virginia, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Baylor, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. UConn, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Stanford, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

• Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• UCLA at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, First Round, 5 a.m., GOLF

MLB

• Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Miami Open: WTA 1st Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Southern Miss at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.