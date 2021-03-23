Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• East Carolina at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
• The Citadel at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. NC State, Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Second Round, 2:30 pm., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. West Virginia, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Baylor, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. UConn, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Stanford, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
• Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• UCLA at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, First Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Miami Open: WTA 1st Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Southern Miss at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
