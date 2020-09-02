Oklahoma City Houston NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left) and the Oklahoma City Thunder play Danuel House Jr. and the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of a Western Conference first round series at 8 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [MARK J. TERRILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill

Today

Sports on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• San Francisco at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, 6 p.m., FS1

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• Los Angeles vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Washington vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

