Today
Sports on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• San Francisco at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, 6 p.m., FS1
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Los Angeles vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.