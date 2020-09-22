Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• The Payne's Valley Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Philadelphia at Washington, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Texas at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1
• Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, 8 p.m., TNT
WNBA
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
