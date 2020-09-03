Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 8 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at Los Angeles Angels, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• RFL: Castleford at Salford, 8:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
WNBA
• Atlanta vs. New York, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.