Boston Celtics basketball

Marcus Smart (36), Grant Williams (12) and the Boston Celtics have a 2-0 series lead entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on TNT. [MARK J. TERRILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 8 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., MLBN

• San Diego at Los Angeles Angels, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• RFL: Castleford at Salford, 8:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

WNBA

• Atlanta vs. New York, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

