DETROIT — Rick Hendrick erased any doubt that marketing in motorsports is still effective when his automotive sales group bought the sponsorship rights through 2023 for NASCAR title contender Kyle Larson.
With few companies willing to back Larson upon his return from a nearly yearlong suspension for using a racial slur, Hendrick put the website for his dealerships on the hood of Larson's car. Larson started winning races, which company officials say drove traffic to HendrickCars.com that netted $1.8 million in leads and over $5 million in television exposure.
“We're having the best year we've ever had,” said Hendrick, owner of the largest privately held dealership in the country. “The market is blazing."
When motorsports began to gain mainstream traction in the 1980s, the motto for auto dealers was always “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” But the economic downturn of 2008 nearly devastated the automotive market and NASCAR's soaring popularity started to level out. The marketing slogan was suddenly watered down to something closer to like, “Win on Sunday, hope a customer comes in on Monday.”
Even so, manufacturers have not moved away from motorsports as a top sales platform. It's never been more evident than this year as spending has resumed after the pandemic crushed 2020 sales. Motorsports remains a critical marketing tool for companies to show how racing technology transfers from the track to the streets.
General Motors launched a special edition Corvette during a race weekend in the shadows of its Detroit headquarters. Lexus, Ferrari and Acura did the same for their new performance vehicles at IMSA sports car events. At a NASCAR race in Nashville, Ford used its fully electric Mach-E to pace the field and used its high-performance GT model to thrill VIPs for a few laps around the track.
The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series was unveiled in June at the Concours Club in Miami. Although the sticker price is an eye-popping $326,000, the car ranks in the top group of street-legal sports cars. Its crossover appeal was emphasized when it debuted alongside its sibling Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing car that went 1-2 in class in this year's Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race.
“We know from our customers no matter what age they are, even if they're in the digital world of racing, which is very, very good, that racing is a proof-point of engineering capability, validation of the car itself, and of safety in many cases,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. "The two-way technical things that we do in all of our race programs eventually show up in our production cars.
“The customer cares about that and motorsports is extremely exciting to watch and to participate in, so it is a natural marketing space," he said.
IHS Markit automotive analyst Stephanie Brinley said automakers get multiple benefits from their racing programs, from torture-testing new technology to a mostly unmeasurable impact on brand perception.
People like to see competition and cheer for their brands, she said, and that translates to loyalty when it comes time to buy a new vehicle. That applies not only to racing fans who love the competition, but also to people who don’t follow the sport.
“It gives owners a reason to cheer on their brand. It helps build an emotional connection,” Brinley said. “That’s really elusive, but it’s also pretty key toward keeping and maintaining brand loyalty.”
