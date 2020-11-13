Maryland Penn St Football

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins host Ohio State on Saturday on the Big Ten Network. [BARRY REEGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Barry Reeger - freelancer, FR171704 AP

Today

Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC

Miami at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

TCU at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FOX

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Fresno State at Utah State, 1 p.m., FS2

North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m., FSN

Colorado at Stanford, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Louisville at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m., ABC

Ohio State at Maryland, 2 p.m., BTN

Southern Miss at Western Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBSSN

USC at Arizona, 2 p.m., FOX

Baylor at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FS1

Nevada vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m., FS2

Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Oregon at Washington State, 6 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSN

SMU at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Florida State at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Temple at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ABC

California at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

UNLV at San Jose State, 9 p.m., FS2

Utah at UCLA, 9 p.m., FOX

Oregon State at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1

