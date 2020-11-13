Today
Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC
Miami at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1
TCU at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FOX
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Fresno State at Utah State, 1 p.m., FS2
North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m., FSN
Colorado at Stanford, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Louisville at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m., ABC
Ohio State at Maryland, 2 p.m., BTN
Southern Miss at Western Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBSSN
USC at Arizona, 2 p.m., FOX
Baylor at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FS1
Nevada vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m., FS2
Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Oregon at Washington State, 6 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSN
SMU at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Florida State at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ACC Network
Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Temple at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ABC
California at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV at San Jose State, 9 p.m., FS2
Utah at UCLA, 9 p.m., FOX
Oregon State at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1
