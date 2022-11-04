--
Today
Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPN2
UMass at UConn, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
Air Force vs. Army (Arlington, Texas), 10:30 a.m., CBS
Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN
Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1
Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Maryland at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
Minnesota at Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Ohio State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC
Texas Tech at TCU, 11 a.m., FOX
Tulane at Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Charlotte, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
New Mexico at Utah State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Oregon at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
UCF at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Washington State at Stanford, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12
Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Navy at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
BYU at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS2
Houston at SMU, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Texas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., FS1
UNLV at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Florida State at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ABC
James Madison at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m., ACC Network
California at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., FS2
UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
