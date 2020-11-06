Army UTSA Football (copy)

Army quarterback Cade Ballard and the Golden Knights hope to soar over Air Force on CBS on Saturday morning. [DARREN ABATE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Darren Abate - freelancer, FR115 AP

Today's games

Miami at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

San Jose State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

BYU at Boise State, 8:45 p.m., FS1

Saturday's games

Air Force at Army, 10:30 a.m., CBS

Arizona State at Southern California, 11 a.m., FOX

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Liberty at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1

Michigan State at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

North Carolina at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN

West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC

Boston College at Syracuse, 1 p.m., FSN

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Fresno State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Houston at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Arizona at Utah, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Florida State, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., FSN

Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACC Network

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

