Today's games
Miami at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
San Jose State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
BYU at Boise State, 8:45 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday's games
Air Force at Army, 10:30 a.m., CBS
Arizona State at Southern California, 11 a.m., FOX
Arkansas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Liberty at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
Michigan State at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
North Carolina at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN
West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
Boston College at Syracuse, 1 p.m., FSN
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.), 2:30 p.m., CBS
Fresno State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Houston at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Arizona at Utah, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Florida State, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., FSN
Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACC Network
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
