Today
Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Navy at SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Colgate at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Iowa State at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
Kansas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Penn State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
California at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Florida A&M at Grambling, 1 p.m., GRIOTV
Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Arkansas at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
N.C. State at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Ohio at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma State at TCU, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tulane at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 3 p.m., FOX
Arizona at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 6 p.m., NFL Network
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Utah State at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Clemson at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Memphis at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
North Carolina at Duke, 7 p.m., ACC Network
USC at Utah, 7 p.m., FOX
Washington State at Oregon State, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Jose State at Fresno State, 9:45 p.m., FS1
