Today
SMU at Tulane, 5 p.m., ESPN
BYU at Houston, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday
Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ABC
Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FOX
Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Liberty at Syracuse, 11 a.m., FSN
Pittsburgh at Miami, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Texas State at South Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Army at UTSA, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Western Kentucky at UAB, 12:30 p.m., FSN
Louisville at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Duke at NC State, 2:30 p.m., FSN
Ole Miss at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
UCF at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC
UMass at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
North Texas at MTSU, 4 p.m., FSN
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m., CBSSN
North Carolina at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Southern Miss at UTEP, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Florida International at Charlotte, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.