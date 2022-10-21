Today
Princeton at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Tulsa at Temple, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
UAB at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Cincinnati at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPN
Houston at Navy, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Iowa at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Syracuse at Clemson, 11 a.m., ABC
UT Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network
UNLV at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FS1 or FS2
Boston College at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
BYU at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Memphis at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Northwestern at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
UCLA at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., FS1 or FS2
Western Michigan at Miami Ohio, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Arizona State at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Fresno State at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Boise State at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
UCF at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Kansas State at TCU, 7 p.m., FOX or FS1
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Utah State at Wyoming, 8:45 p.m., FOX or FS1
San Diego State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Montana at Sacramento State, 10 p.m., ESPN2
