Today
Tulsa at South Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Florida State at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSN
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Kansas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1
Mercer at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
N.C. State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
Syracuse at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Florida Atlantic at Marshall, 1:30 p.m., FSN
Tulane at UCF, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Baylor at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Houston at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., FSN
Georgia State at Troy, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Kentucky at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Utah State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Wyoming at Nevada, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Cincinnati at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Texas State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Air Force at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
UNLV at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
