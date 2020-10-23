Schiano says coronavirus is Rutgers' biggest opponent now

Cornerback Shaun Wade and the Ohio State Buckeyes begin their season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Adam Hunger

Today

Tulsa at South Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Florida State at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSN

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Kansas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1

Mercer at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

N.C. State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC

Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN

Syracuse at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Florida Atlantic at Marshall, 1:30 p.m., FSN

Tulane at UCF, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Baylor at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Houston at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., FSN

Georgia State at Troy, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Kentucky at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Utah State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Wyoming at Nevada, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Cincinnati at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Texas State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Air Force at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

UNLV at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

