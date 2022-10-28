--
Today
Yale at Columbia, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
East Carolina at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Boston College at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ABC
Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m., FOX
Oklahoma at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FS1
South Florida at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN2
TCU at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Toledo at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Rutgers at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., BTN
Cincinnati at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.), 2:30 p.m., CBS
Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon at California, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Temple at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Wake Forest at Louisville, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network
South Alabama at Arkansas State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Colorado State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
UAB at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN
USC at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Arizona State at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Baylor at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Michigan State at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Nevada at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
