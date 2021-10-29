Today
Princeton at Cornell, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN
Miami at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX
Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas at Baylor, 11 a.m., ABC
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Richmond at New Hampshire, noon, NBCSN
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Washington State at Arizona State, 2 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Wyoming at San Jose State, 3 p.m., FS2
Arizona at Southern California, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Boise State at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Kansas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., FS1
Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
Oregon State at California, 6 p.m., Pac-12
SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Louisville at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Penn State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Fresno State at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1
