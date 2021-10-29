San Diego St San Jose St Football

San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire and the 21st-ranked Aztecs host Fresno State on Saturday night on CBSSN. [TONY AVELAR/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Tony Avelar

Today

Princeton at Cornell, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN

Miami at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX

Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas at Baylor, 11 a.m., ABC

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Richmond at New Hampshire, noon, NBCSN

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Washington State at Arizona State, 2 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Wyoming at San Jose State, 3 p.m., FS2

Arizona at Southern California, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., FS1

Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at California, 6 p.m., Pac-12

SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Louisville at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Penn State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Fresno State at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1

