Today
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1
Houston at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., FS1
UNLV at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m., FOX
Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC
Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
TCU at Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1
Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN
Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
East Carolina at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Tulsa at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
North Carolina at Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio State at Michigan State, 3 p.m., ABC
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Washington at Arizona State, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Air Force at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1
James Madison at Arkansas State, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m., CBSSN
BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas), 6:30 p.m., NBC
Clemson at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Kansas State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Washington State at USC, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Florida State at NC State, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS
Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Fresno State at Boise State, 8:45 p.m., FS1
Hawaii at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon State at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN
