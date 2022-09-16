Today
Florida State at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Air Force at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ACC Network
Cincinnati vs. Miami Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX
Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas State at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1
UConn at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
Villanova at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
Youngstown State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Old Dominion at Virginia, 1 p.m., ACC Network
South Alabama at UCLA, 1 p.m., Pac-12
California at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
BYU at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Kansas at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network
UT Martin at Boise State, 3 p.m., FS1
Colorado State at Washington State, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Liberty at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Marshall at Bowling Green, 4 p.m., NFL Network
Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Toledo at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FOX
Michigan State at Washington, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., FS1
South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
UCF at Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Montana State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Miami at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Fresno State at USC, 9:30 p.m., FOX
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State, 10 p.m., Pac-12
North Dakota State at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.