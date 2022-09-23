Today
Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN
Nevada at Air Force, 7 p.m., FS1
Boise State at UTEP, 8 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Baylor at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Bowling Green at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Central Michigan at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
Clemson at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ABC
Duke at Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1
Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Missouri at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network
TCU at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12
FIU at Western Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Indiana at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Toledo at San Diego State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Georgia Tech at UCF, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Washington State, 3 p.m., FOX
Tulsa at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Arizona at California, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas), 6 p.m., ESPN
Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1
Marshall at Troy, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Northern Illinois at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV at Utah State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Charlotte at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at Florida State, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX
USC at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Wyoming at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at Washington, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Utah at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Michigan at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
