Today
Penn at Dartmouth, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Tulane at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
Texas-San Antonio at Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1
Washington at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Georgia State at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
Kentucky at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Louisville at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m., FOX
Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC
Purdue at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Temple at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Navy at Air Force, 11 a.m., CBS
Oregon State at Utah, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Alabama at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Central Michigan at Toledo, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Fresno State at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Rutgers at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
SMU at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Wake Forest at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
California at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU
LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN
N.C. State at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC
San Jose State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
West Virginia at Texas, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Colorado at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
UC Davis at Montana State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona State at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1
