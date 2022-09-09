Today
Louisville at UCF, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boise State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
Arkansas State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1
Missouri at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Ohio at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Southern Miss at Miami, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Texas-San Antonio at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Western Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m., BTN
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Southern Utah at Utah, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12
Marshall at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Furman at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Memphis at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Washington State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Akron at Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN
Houston at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FS1
Indiana State at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN
Iowa State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Wagner at Rutgers, 3 p.m., BTN
Alabama State at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse at UConn, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1
San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
USC at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Hawaii at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN
Idaho at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
Eastern Washington at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Baylor at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Oregon State at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi State at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
