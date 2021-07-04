Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, 11 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, 1:30 p.m., NBC
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EATING COMPETITION
• Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, 11 a.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 10 a.m., MLBN
• San Diego at Philadelphia, noon, TBS
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Boston at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• NY Mets at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
• San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY
• MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS1
• MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FS1
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Atlanta at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Boston at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa América: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, 4 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. (ESPN2) and 7 a.m. (ESPN)
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.