Marlins Braves Baseball

The Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins today at 12:20 p.m. [THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 8 a.m., CBSSN

• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 9 a.m., CBSSN

• IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, 11 a.m., NBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, 1:30 p.m., NBC

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EATING COMPETITION

• Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, 11 a.m., ESPN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 10 a.m., MLBN

• San Diego at Philadelphia, noon, TBS

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Boston at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN

• 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

• NY Mets at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

• San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

• MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS1

• MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FS1

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Atlanta at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Boston at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa América: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, 4 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. (ESPN2) and 7 a.m. (ESPN)

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.