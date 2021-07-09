Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn, 10:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, 8 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• NY Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals", 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Atlanta at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• New York at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Seattle at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles, 7 a.m., NBC
ESPYS
• The 2021 ESPYS, 7 p.m., ABC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• American Century Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
• UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
• Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Oakland at Texas, 4 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa América: Argentina vs. Brazil, Final, 7 p.m., FS1
• USL: Las Vegas FC at Oakland SC, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship OR Doubles Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
