Braves 070821

The Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins today at 6:10 p.m. and Saturday at 3:10 p.m. [THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn, 10:30 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, 8 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF

• American Century Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB 

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• NY Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals", 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN

• ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Atlanta at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• New York at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Seattle at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles, 7 a.m., NBC

ESPYS

• The 2021 ESPYS, 7 p.m., ABC

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• American Century Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

• UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

• Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Oakland at Texas, 4 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER 

• Copa América: Argentina vs. Brazil, Final, 7 p.m., FS1

• USL: Las Vegas FC at Oakland SC, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship OR Doubles Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.