Sports on TV
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
MLB
• Colorado at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona at Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Exhibition: Tampa Bay vs. Florida, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NHLN
• Exhibition: Colorado vs. Minnesota, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NHLN
• Exhibition: Carolina vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NHLN
• Exhibition: N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Exhibition: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Genoa at Sassuolo, 12:25 p.m., ESPN
• Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTT: Chicago vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Orange County vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Las Vegas vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 5 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Phoenix vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., NBATV
• New York vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on radio
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-103.9, AM-730
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.