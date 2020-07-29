Sports on TV

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2

MLB

• Colorado at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona at Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Exhibition: Tampa Bay vs. Florida, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NHLN

• Exhibition: Colorado vs. Minnesota, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NHLN

• Exhibition: Carolina vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NHLN

• Exhibition: N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Exhibition: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Genoa at Sassuolo, 12:25 p.m., ESPN

• Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• WTT: Chicago vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 10 a.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Orange County vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 2 p.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Las Vegas vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 5 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Phoenix vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., NBATV

• New York vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on radio

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-103.9, AM-730

