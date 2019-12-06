Games on TV
Today
Oregon vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC
--
Saturday
Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC
Central Michigan vs. Miami Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPN
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati vs. Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Boise State vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m., ESPN
Georgia vs. LSU, 3 p.m., CBS
Alcorn State vs. Southern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FOX
