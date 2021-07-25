Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross, The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross, The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• FIA Formula E, The London E-Prix, London, noon, CBS
• NHRA, The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 3 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 7:30 a.m., CNBC
• PGA Tour Champions, The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 2 p.m., CBS
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• EYBL Peach Jam, Boys 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C., 3 p.m., ESPN2
• EYBL Peach Jam, Boys 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C., 5 p.m., ESPNU
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• EYBL Peach Jam, Girls 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C., 11 a.m., ESPNU
• EYBL Peach Jam, Girls 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C., 1 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., BSSE
• Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• Men's basketball: U.S. vs. France, 7 a.m., NBC
• Men's basketball: Argentina vs. Slovenia, 11:30 p.m., CNBC
• Men's beach volleyball: U.S. vs. Latvia, 7 p.m., USA
• Women's gymnastics: team competition, 6 p.m., NBC
• Softball: U.S. vs. Latvia, 8 p.m., USA
• Swimming: qualifying heats, 7 a.m., NBC
• Swimming: finals, 6 p.m., NBC
• Men's volleyball: U.S. vs. Russia, 11 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Florida Cup, Everton vs. Millonarios, Final, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX, Puebla FC at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, 9 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio, 1 p.m., ESPN
• TBT, Men of Mackey vs. Carmen's Crew, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio, 3 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP, Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA, BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, DH, 4:10 p.m., BSSE
• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• Multiple sports, various times, NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC
--
Monday on radio
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, DH, 4:10 p.m., FM-93.9
