Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks' order

New York hosts the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS today at 6 p.m. on FS1. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 Matt Slocum

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series practice, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR, Xfinity Series final practice, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• NHRA drag racing, 5 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, final practice, NBCSN

BOXING

• Beterbiev vs. Gvodzdyk, 9 p.m., ESPN

CFL

• Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m, ESPN News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday section

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Cornell at Yale, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS2

• Arkansas at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU, Grand Prix, 11 p.m, NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, Open de France, 5 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour, Open de France, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), 6 pm., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night, prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• UFC Fight Night, Reyes vs. Weidman, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• ALCS, Houston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FS1

NBA

• New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m., TNT

• LA Lakers, at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, 1:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, and Kremlin Cup, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• ALCS, Houston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Bob Jones at Austin, 94.7-FM, 1490-AM

• Columbia at Decatur, 94.3-FM, 1400-AM

• Hartselle at Cullman, 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com

• Athens at Muscle Shoals, wkac1080.com

• Guntersville at Ardmore, 105.1-FM, 1110-AM

• Hamilton at Lawrence County, 97.9-FM

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR, Xfinity series, Kansas Lottery 300, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Monster Energy Supercross, 9 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday section

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU, Grand Prix, 5 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, Open de France, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, 1 a.m. Sunday, GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, West Ham at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Bayern Muncih at Augsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS2

• Premier League, Teams TBD, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund, 11:20 a.m., FS2

• Premier League, Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Liga MX, Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., FM-94.7

• Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

