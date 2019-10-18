Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series practice, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR, Xfinity Series final practice, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA drag racing, 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, final practice, NBCSN
BOXING
• Beterbiev vs. Gvodzdyk, 9 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m, ESPN News
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday section
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Cornell at Yale, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS2
• Arkansas at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU, Grand Prix, 11 p.m, NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour, Open de France, 5 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour, Open de France, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), 6 pm., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night, prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night, Reyes vs. Weidman, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• ALCS, Houston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
• New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers, at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, 1:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, and Kremlin Cup, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• ALCS, Houston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Bob Jones at Austin, 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
• Columbia at Decatur, 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
• Hartselle at Cullman, 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com
• Athens at Muscle Shoals, wkac1080.com
• Guntersville at Ardmore, 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
• Hamilton at Lawrence County, 97.9-FM
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR, Xfinity series, Kansas Lottery 300, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Monster Energy Supercross, 9 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday section
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU, Grand Prix, 5 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour, Open de France, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, 1 a.m. Sunday, GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, West Ham at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Bayern Muncih at Augsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League, Teams TBD, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League, Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX, Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., FM-94.7
• Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.