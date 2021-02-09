Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash at DAYTONA, 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
• Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Syracuse at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Penn State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Creighton at Georgetown, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa State at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at Colorado State, 10 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Houston at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
