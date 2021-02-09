Alex Reese Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball plays at South Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. [VASHA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Vasha Hunt - freelancer, FR171624 AP

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash at DAYTONA, 6 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Notre Dame at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Syracuse at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Penn State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Arkansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Creighton at Georgetown, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Iowa State at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1

• New Mexico at Colorado State, 10 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Houston at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., NBCSN

• Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9

 
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.