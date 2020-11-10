Virus Outbreak College Sports Football

Miami (Ohio) is playing at Buffalo at 7 p.m. on ESPN. [CARLOS OSCORIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Carlos Osorio

Today 

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

• Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN 

• Kent State at Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 

• Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

• ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., ACCN 

• ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, 2 p.m., ACCN 

• ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m., ACCN 

• ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, 7 p.m., ACCN 

SWIMMING 

• ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.