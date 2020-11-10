Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Kent State at Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, 2 p.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, 7 p.m., ACCN
SWIMMING
• ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, 9 a.m., CBSSN
