New York Yankees

Aaron Hicks (left), Luke Voit (right) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets twice today, at noon on TBS and at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. [JOHN MINCHILLO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Minchillo

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, 11 a.m., FS1

• IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, 5 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

• The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, noon, NBC (taped)

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio), 11 a.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon and 5 p.m., FS2

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS1

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS

• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition), 6 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, noon, ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 7:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBC

• Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1st Stage, 1:45 p.m., FS2

• MLS: L.A. FC at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1

Monday

MLB

• St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• San Diego at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference First Round: Houston at Oklahoma City, Game 5, Time TBD, TNT

NHL

• Western Conference Second Round: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 5, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday

MLB

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

