Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, 11 a.m., FS1
• IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, 5 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, noon, NBC (taped)
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio), 11 a.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon and 5 p.m., FS2
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS1
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS
• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition), 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, noon, ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBC
• Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1st Stage, 1:45 p.m., FS2
• MLS: L.A. FC at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Monday
MLB
• St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Diego at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: Houston at Oklahoma City, Game 5, Time TBD, TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Second Round: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 5, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
