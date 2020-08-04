Today
Sports on TV
LACROSSE
• PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Cleveland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, 9:45 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Phoenix vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m. (4:55 pregame), FM-93.9
