Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 3 p.m., NBC
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, 7 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Akron at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
• Ball State vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
• Howard at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
• Indiana State at Kansas, 11 a.m., FSN
• Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Ole Miss at Memphis, 11 a.m., ABC
• Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FS1
• South Alabama at Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Toledo at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
• Boise State at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN News
• Alabama vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Georgia State at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Holy Cross at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Idaho at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Montana State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., FSN
• Northwestern at Stanford, 3 p.m., FOX
• Portland State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn vs. Oregon, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Georgia Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Miami, Ohio at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Fresno State at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, 5 a.m. Sunday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Oakland at New York Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, Noon, MLB
• New York Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1
• Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), 6 p.m., MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Boston at Los Angeles Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Liverpool at Burnley, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Third Round, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open: Third Round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m., pregame), FM-93.9
• Auburn vs. Oregon, 6:30 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta (joined in progress), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.