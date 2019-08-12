Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, 5 p.m., GOLF
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Noon, ESPN2
• World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Baltimore at New York Yankees, Noon, MLB
• Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
RUGBY
• Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
