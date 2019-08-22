Chicago Cubs Jonathan Lucroy

Jonathan Lucroy and the Chicago Cubs, who are in contention for the NL Central division title, host the San Francisco Giants at 1:20 p.m. today on MLB Network. [DAVID DERMER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David Dermer

Sports on TV

Aurora GAMES

• Day 3: Women's Basketball, 6:10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• NC State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, 4 a.m. GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, noon, GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

• Cleveland at New York Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• New York Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers (games joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m., FOX

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

• WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, 2 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m., NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.