Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series, the UNOH 200,7:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, 8 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• BMW Champioship, 2 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Amateur Championship, 3 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• LLWS, Curacao vs. Sydney, Australia, noon, ESPN
• LLWS, Barrington, R.I. vs. South Riding, Va., 2 p.m., ESPN
• LLWS, South Korea vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m., ESPN
• LLWS, Coon Rapids, Minn., vs. Bowling Green, Ky., 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Miami or Seattle at Detroit, 2 p.m., MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta or Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB, Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• Oakland at Arizona 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Western and Southern Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• Western and Southern Open, noon, ESPN2
• Western and Southern Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Mets at Braves, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.