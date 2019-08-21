Julio Teheran Braves baseball

Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran will be the starting pitcher as the Braves host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at SunTrust Park. [MIKE ZARRILLI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mike Zarrilli

Sports on TV

AURORA GAMES

• Day 2: Women's Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• World Series: New Jersey/Rhode Island winner vs. River Ridge, Louisiana, U.S. semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN

• World Series: CHUNG NAM, South Korea vs. CHOFU CITY, Japan, International semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: Wailuku, Hawaii vs. South Riding, Virginia, U.S. semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Seattle at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB

• Philadelphia at Boston OR Cleveland at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• New York Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Krasnodar at Olympiacos, first leg of the playoff round, 2 p.m., TNT

• USL: Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

• U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

• WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

