Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UCLA at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Florida A&M at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Western Illinois at North Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus
• Texas State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC
• South Dakota State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., FS1
• Utah at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
• Vuelta A Espana: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Houston (1 p.m.) OR Oakland at Kansas City (Noon), MLB
• Chicago Cubs at New York Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami, 6 p.m., MLB
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m., NFL
• Preseason: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., NFL
ROWING
• FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open: Second Round, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Western Illinois at North Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-97.1
• Georgia Tech at Clemson (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9
