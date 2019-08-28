Harrison Bader baseball

Harrison Bader and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals wrap up a series at Milwaukee at 1 p.m. Wednesday on MLB Network. [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash

Sports on TV

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., MLB

• New York Yankees at Seattle (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Toronto, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLB

• Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

• Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels (joined in progress), 11 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: APOEL at Ajax, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, 2 p.m., TNT

• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Toronto, joined in progress after Chris Willis Show, FM-93.9

