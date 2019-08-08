FedEx Invitational Golf

Rory McIlroy, left, and Brooks Koepka will tee it up in the Northern Trust today on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m. [MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO]

 Mark Humphrey

SPORTS ON TV

GOLF

• LPGA, Ladies Scottish Open. 9:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 1 p.m., GOLF

• U.S. Women's Amateur, 3 p.m., FS1

• Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, 5 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Midwest Regional, Minnesota vs. Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN

• New England Regional, New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, noon, ESPN

• Northwest Regional, Idaho vs. Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Great Lakes Regional, Kentucky vs. Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Mid-Atlantic Regional, Washington, D.C. vs. New York, 6 p.m., ESPN

• West Regional, Northern California vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto or L.A. at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

NFL

• N.Y. Jets at n.Y. Giants, 6 p.m., NFL

• L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m., NFL

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 17, 9 a.m., ESPNU

• Day 17, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Day 17, 6 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• Rogers Cup, 7 a.m., TENNIS

• Rogers Cup, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Braves at Marlins, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.