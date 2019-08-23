Hechavarría, Acuña hit 2-run HRs as Braves blank Marlins 5-0

The Braves head to New York to take on the Mets at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports South today. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Amis

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• IndyCar qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• ShoBox, The New Generation, 9 p.m., SHO

CFL

• Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• European Tour, Scandinavian Invitational, 4 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA, CP Women's Cup, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, noon, GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), 5 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif.), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Miami, 6 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Boston at San Diego or Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NFL

• Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m., CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Koln, 1:20 p.m., FS2

• Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Liga MX, Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 8:55 p.m., FS1

• MLS, Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News

• WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open, noon, TENNIS

• ATP, Winston-Salem Open semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

• U.S. vs. Australia exhibition, 11 p.m., NBA

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR, Xfinity series, The CTECH Manufacturing 180, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• IndyCar, The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• Fight Night, Figueroa vs. Chacon, 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• European Tour, Scandinavian Invitational, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, noon, GOLF

• LPGA, CP Women's Cup, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, 6:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• St. Frances (Md.) vs. Miami Central, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Deerfield Beach (Fla.) vs. Carol City (Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPNU

• DeMatha (Md.) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Narbonne (Calif.) vs. Buchanan (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• Travers Stakes, 4 p.m., FOX

MLB

• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1

NFL

• Arizona at Minnesota, noon, NFL

• Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m., NFL

• Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m., NFL

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Chelsea at Norwich City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga, Monchengladbach at FSU Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS2

• Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, 11:30 a.m.

• Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS, New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Braves at Mets, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
