Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• ShoBox, The New Generation, 9 p.m., SHO
CFL
• Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• European Tour, Scandinavian Invitational, 4 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA, CP Women's Cup, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), 5 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif.), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Miami, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Boston at San Diego or Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NFL
• Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Koln, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX, Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 8:55 p.m., FS1
• MLS, Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News
• WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open, noon, TENNIS
• ATP, Winston-Salem Open semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
• U.S. vs. Australia exhibition, 11 p.m., NBA
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR, Xfinity series, The CTECH Manufacturing 180, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• IndyCar, The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Fight Night, Figueroa vs. Chacon, 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• European Tour, Scandinavian Invitational, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, noon, GOLF
• LPGA, CP Women's Cup, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Frances (Md.) vs. Miami Central, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Deerfield Beach (Fla.) vs. Carol City (Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPNU
• DeMatha (Md.) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Narbonne (Calif.) vs. Buchanan (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• Travers Stakes, 4 p.m., FOX
MLB
• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Arizona at Minnesota, noon, NFL
• Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m., NFL
• Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m., NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Chelsea at Norwich City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga, Monchengladbach at FSU Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, 11:30 a.m.
• Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS, New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Mets, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
