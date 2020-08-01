Kyle Lowry basketball

Kyle Lowry (7) and the defending champion Toronto Raptors resume their regular season after a long hiatus when they play the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 tonight on ESPN. [AP PHOTO/RICK BOWMER, FILE]

 Rick Bowmer

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, 2 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), 8 p.m., SHO

GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, 1 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon and 3 p.m., FS1

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., FS2

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, 8 p.m., NBCSN

LACROSSE

• PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, noon, NBC

MLB BASEBALL

• Cincinnati at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1

• Boston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FOX

• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sport South

• Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, noon, ESPN

• Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBC

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBC

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury, 8 p.m., FS2

• Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

• WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, 4 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA

• Minnesota vs. Connecticut, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Washington vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Los Angeles vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m. (4:55 pregame), FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.