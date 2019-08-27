Today
Sports on TV
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at New York Mets OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, 2 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open: First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
