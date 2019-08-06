Braves Ronald Acuna baseball

Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and the Atlanta Braves continue a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Atlanta. [TODD KIRKLAND/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Todd Kirkland

Today

Sports on TV

JR. NBA

• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 1, 5 p.m., FS1

• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 2, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 3, 8 p.m., FS1

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Noon, MLB

• Oakland at Chicago Cubs OR Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 15: From Peru, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

• Day 15: From Peru, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Day 15: From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU

TBT BASKETBALL

• TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew vs. Golden Eagles, Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. (5:55 pregame), FM-93.9

