Britain Golf Women's British Open

Japan's Hinako Shibuno hits a shot during the AIG Women's British Open golf championship at Woburn Gold Club near near Milton Keynes, England, on Saturday. [TIM IRELAND/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Tim Ireland

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, 3 p.m., FOX

BASEBALL (INTERMEDIATE)

• The Intermediate League World Series: Teams TBD, championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

• Week 7, 3 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, 10:30 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, 2 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2

• Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS1

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS

• Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 13, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

• Day 13, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Day 13, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

RUGBY

• Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Samoa (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS: Portland at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1

SOFTBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)

• Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, 1 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5, 3 p.m., NBC

• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 (taped), Midnight, NBCSN

TBT BASKETBALL

• TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew (Ohio St.) vs. Overseas Elite, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• TBT Tournament: Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines, Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN

ULTIMATE

• U.S. Open: Teams TBD, Men's Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m., NBA

• Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., NBA

X GAMES

• X Games Minneapolis 2019: hooligan racing, men's and women's skateboard, noon, ABC

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. (11:05 pregame), FM-93.9

• Boston at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m. (5 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Southwast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Miami at New York Mets, 3 p.m., MLB

• Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 14, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• Day 14, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Day 14, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. (5:55 pregame), FM-93.9

