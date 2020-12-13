Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
• World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN
• World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars (taped), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2 (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Oakland at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FS1
• Richmond at West Virginia, noon, ESPN
• Penn State at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
• Northern Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN
• Texas at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at California, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• Cleveland State at Ohio State, 3 p.m., BTN
• Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Portland State at Washington State, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• St. John's at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Stanford at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Clemson at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACCN
• North Carolina State at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCN
• South Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Oregon State, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Stanford at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Ohio State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 1 p.m., NBC
NBA
• Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
SURFING
• WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, noon, FS2
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Indiana, 11 a.m., FM-97.1
NFL
• Kansas City at Miami, noon, FM-93.9
• Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9
• Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
