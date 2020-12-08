Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Purdue at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Wagner at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1
• Idaho State at Utah, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Rider at St. John's, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Boston College at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Coppin State at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1
• Montana at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Penn State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
• Jackson State at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN
• Illinois at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Syracuse at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UC Irvine at Southern California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Wisconsin at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN
NFL
• Dallas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Forge FC, Play-In Match, 9 p.m., FS2
SURFING
• WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, noon, FS2
