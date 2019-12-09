Giants quarterbacks

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and quarterback Eli Manning (10) warm up before a game. Coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning “very likely” will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Adam Hunger

Sports on TV

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Minnesota at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

NFL 

• NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

NBA 

• Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA 

NHL 

• Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL 

Sports on Radio 

NFL 

• New York Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9 

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.